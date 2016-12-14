Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, MASMOVIL

Masmovil has reached a deal with Telefonica in relation to Xfera Moviles SAU (Yoigo) and Pepe Mobile SL (Pepephone) which includes the use of mobile network of Telefonica and resolution of legal conflicts between Yoigo and Telefonica.

ACERINOX

JP Morgan raises its stance on Acerinox to "neutral" from "underweight".

REE

Deutsche Bank raises its stance on REE to "buy" from "hold".

NH HOTELS

Deutsche Bank starts on NH Hotels with "hold" and target price of 4.2 euros.

CAIXABANK

Holding company CriteriaCaixa said on Tuesday it was selling stock in Caixabank equivalent to 1.7 percent of the Spanish bank's share capital, priced at 3.15 euros per share.

INDITEX

Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer and owner of Zara, on Wednesday reported a 9 percent rise in 9-month profit from a year ago, as sales continued to accelerate despite a warmer-than-usual autumn in many European countries.

