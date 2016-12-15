The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Deutsche Bank raises to "hold" from "sell".

GRIFOLS

Spain's Grifols, which develops plasma protein therapies, said it would buy U.S. medical device maker Hologic Inc's interest in their blood screening joint venture for $1.85 billion in cash.

BBVA

BBVA Compass said early on Thursday that it is increasing its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.5 percent from December 15.

ABENGOA

A leading U.S. subsidiary of Abengoa received U.S. court approval to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to court records filed on Wednesday, putting the Spanish renewable energy group closer to achieving a global debt-cutting plan.

EBRO FOODS

Ebro Foods announced on Thursday an upcoming merger of its U.S. rice and pasta companies, Riviana Foods Inc., American Rice, Inc. and New World Pasta Co

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Thursday it had renewed a syndicated loan for 750 million euros, with improved financing conditions and an extended maturity by one year to 2022.

