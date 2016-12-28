Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Spain's Public Works Ministry is considering lowering the tariffs the airport operator Aena charges airlines by 2 percent each year for the 2017-2021 period, newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday without citing sources.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural said on Tuesday it had closed the sale of four buildings in Madrid for 206 million euros.

AMPER

Amper said on Tuesday it will grant up to 4.8 million euro financing to Nervion SL with a right to convert it into shares, reaching a stake of about 78.4 percent in the company.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on