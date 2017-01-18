Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Credit Suisse raised Banco Santander’s price target to 4.7 euros from 3.80 euros with a ‘neutral’ rating
Credit Suisse increased BBVA’s price target to 5.7 euros from 5.5 euros and had a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock
Credit Suisse initiated its AENA coverage with an ‘outperform’ rating and a target price of 158 euros.
Barclays started its Masmovil coverage with an ‘overweight’ rating and a price target of 33 euros.
