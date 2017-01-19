FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
January 19, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 7 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET ESPANA

UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

FERROVIAL

Amey, a Ferrovial Services subsidiary, and global public operator Keolis, said on Wednesday they've won a deal to operate and maintain Greater Manchester's Metrolink light railway for 10 years.

TREASURY

Spain plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at a triple bond auction on Thursday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

