7 months ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
January 25, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 7 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.

MEDIASET

Barclays raises to "equalweight" from "underweight".

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Tuesday a court in Mexico has rejected inclusion of the A3T project in the involuntary insolvency proceedings of Abengoa Mexico.

Abengoa said on Tuesday a court in Mexico has rejected inclusion of the A3T project in the involuntary insolvency proceedings of Abengoa Mexico.

