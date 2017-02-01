FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
February 1, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 7 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LOGISTA

Logista reported net profit of 2.28 billion euros in first quarter net profit compared to 2.37 billion euros a year earlier.

PROSEGUR

Prosegur has reported 2016 net profit of 134 million euros versus 183 million euros year ago.

CELLNEX

Cellnex has reached a deal with Bouygues Telecom for the acquisition and construction of up to 3,000 sites in France, which is structured in two projects.

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA posted on Wednesday a 28 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit due to a sharp drop in the peso in its largest market of Mexico and by one-off charges related to mis-sold mortgages.

The bank also said it will propose a gross scrip dividend against reserves of 0.13 per share in 2017.

DIA

Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight" with a target price of 5.5 euros per share.

QUABIT

Quabit says, following an update to a business plan announced on Jan. 19, its board has approved a share capital increase totalling 38.0 million euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

