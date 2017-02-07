The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL

Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Tuesday it expected a net profit of 800 million euros in 2017, a 13 percent increase compared to 2016, underpinned by steady growth in banking fees and stable lending income.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of its Italian business which could result in the Spanish energy company selling its assets in the country for as much as 700 million euro, sources said.

CAIXA

Spain's Criteria said on Monday it has sold 5.322 percent of Caixabank at 3.3572 euros per share for 1.07 billion euros in an accelerated book building placement.

Separately, Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral" according to a trader.

GRIFOLS

Grifols said on Monday it has concluded the debt refinancing process it started on Jan. 9 and has refinanced debt for $6.3 billion

BANKIA

Goldman Sachs raises to "neutral" from "sell" according to a trader.

BANKINTER

Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral, according to a trader.

COLONIAL

Colonial said on Monday it has invested nearly 400 million euros in acquisitions since the beginning of 2017.

