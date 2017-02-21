Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKINTER

Bankinter will propose a complementary dividend for 2016 of 0.068 euro gross per share, which will be paid on March 30.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros.

ENAGAS

Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"

REPSOL

Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "buy" with a target price of 15 euros, down from 15.7 euros.

FCC

FCC said on Monday that there is no room for the squeeze-out of the remaining shares of Cementos Portland Valderrivas after takeover bid

ABENGOA

Transelec SA has awarded the consortium made up of Abengoa and Kipreos Ingenieros, the project of constructing a 500 kV line, as well as different works on two substations in a project worth about $93 million.

