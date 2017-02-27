The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.

GRIFOLS

Goldman Sachs removes from conviction list.

QUABIT

Quabit said on Friday that a capital increase of 36 million euros had been fully subscribed

ALMIRALL

Almirall said on Monday net profit rose to 148.6 million euros in 2006 from 85.3 million euros a year earlier.

FAES FARMA

Faes Farmer said on Monday that net profit rose to 36.6 million euros in 2016 after 30.4 million euros a year earlier.

FERROVIAL, SACYR, ENCE

Ferrovial, Sacyr and Ence are also due to report full-year earnings on Monday.

