Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMPER

Amper reported a full-year net loss of 2.7 million euros after a 900 million euro profit a year earlier.

MAPFRE

Barclays tranfers coverage to analyst Ivan Bokhmat after reinstating with "underweight" and 2.6 euros per share price target.

SABADELL

Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.

ABENGOA

The Spanish renewable energy and engineering company late on Tuesday reported a record net loss of 7.6 billion euros for 2016 and said it was close to wrapping up a debt restructuring that has saved it from bankruptcy.

SANTANDER

A leading U.S. regulator has given Santander Bank NA a failing grade for its performance in community lending.

ABERTIS

The toll road operator said late on Tuesday that net profit reached 796 million euros in 2016, down from 1.9 billion euros a year earlier when it was boosted by one-off gains.

Separately, the company said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to buy 9.56 percent of Holding d'Infractures de Transports (HIT) from AXA Republique for 446 million euros.

ACS

The building and infrastructure group on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent rise in net profit in 2016 from a year earlier even as sales fell by 4 percent.

VISCOFAN

Sausage-casings maker Viscofan on Tuesday posted a 4.6 percent drop in Ebitda in 2016 to 204 million euros as demand in emerging markets waned. Net profit was up 4 percent to 125 million euros.

On Wednesday, Viscofan said it sees 2017 revenue of 760 million-785 million euros, or growth of between 4 percent and 7 percent.

ACCIONA

Acciona said late on Tuesday that full-year sales fell 8.7 percent versus year ago to 5.98 billion euros

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com)