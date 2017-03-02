Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica issued $3.5 billion in bonds in the United States on Wednesday in two tranches; $1.5 billion in bonds due 2017, with a 4.103 coupon, and $2 billion in bonds due 2047 with a 5.213 percent coupon.

IBERIA

HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold" while raising the target price to 490 p from 450 p.

TREASURY

Spain aims to sell between 3.5 billion and 5 billion euros of debt at a triple bond auction.

