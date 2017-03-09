The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
URBAS
Urbas said on Wednesday it has formalized agreements with
SAREB to restructure and refinance its debt.
TELEFONICA
Spain's anti-trust watchdog, the CNMC, said on Thursday it
had fined Telefonica 3 million euros for discriminating against
rivals during the strike period of technical installers that
took place between March and June 2015
Separately, Deutsche Bank has raised to "buy" from "hold"
with a target price of 11.4 euros from 8.5 euros.
CAIXABANK
UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral" with a target price of
3.95 euros from 2.6 euros.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Credit Suisse raises to "neutral" from "underperform" with a
target price of 34 euros, up from 28 euros.
