5 months ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 14, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 5 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury aims to sell between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica has entered in to a share swap deal with Koninklijke KPN NV under which it transfers 72.0 million of its own treasury shares (1.43 percent of its share capital) in exchange for 178.5 million shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (6.0 percent of its share capital).

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

