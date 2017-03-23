The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE
Laboratorio Reig Jofre starts marketing of three new drugs
administered by injection for hospital use
INMOBILARIO COLONIAL
Morgan Stanley resumes with "overweight" rating and 8.8 euro
price target.
SANTANDER
Santander Holdings USA Inc says it has priced $1 billion in
aggregate principal amount of 3.70 percent senior unsecured
notes due 2022
