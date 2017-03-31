Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

Macquarie cuts to "neutral" from "outperform".

QUABIT

Quabit said on Thursday its board approved a warrants issue to certain funds advised by Avenue Europe International Management LP (Avenue Europe), giving the right to subscribe for new shares of the company up to a maximum of 6 percent of its share capital.

OHL

OHL says it has entered into syndicated financing agreement for a maximum of 746.6 million euros with Banco de Sabadell, Banco Popular Espanol, Banco Santander, Bankia, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Societe Generale

FLUIDRA

Fluidra SA will propose a full year 2016 dividends in a total amount of 15.0 million euros.

ORYZON GENOMICS

Oryzon Genomics said it has carried out 18.2 million euro share capital increase via issue and private placement among qualified investors of 5.7 million new ordinary shares.

ACS

ACS announced on Thurday a proposal to carry out share capital increase of up to 382 million euros with a charge to voluntary reserves; shares to be assigned to the company's shareholders

EUSKALTEL

RBS starts with "underperform" and a target price of 8.3 euros per share.

