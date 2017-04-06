The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GESTAMP IPO-GEAU.MC

Gestamp set its listing price at 5.6 euros per share late on Wednesday.

SANTANDER

Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday priced below initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said.

BANCO POPULAR

Australia's Pepper Group Ltd confirmed on Thursday that discussions with Spanish bank, Banco Popular to form a 50-50 JV have formally ceased.

