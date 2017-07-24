Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Unicaja

Unicaja said on Monday that Morgan Stanley has executed its green-shoe option in full with 62.5 million shares.

Faes Farma

Faes Farma said on Monday first half net profit was 21.2 million euros, up from 18.7 million euros a year earlier.

Acerinox

Citigrou p cuts to "sell" from "neutral" with a target price of 10.5 euros, down from 14 euros.

Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa said on Monday it had been awarded a contract to supply 36, G114-2.1 MW turbines to a wind farm in Mexico.

Almirall

Almirall reported on Monday a net loss of 73.1 million euros in the first half of the year compared to a profit of 80.5 million euros a year earlier.

Naturhouse

Naturhouse Health said on Friday first half net profit was 13.4 million euros, down slightly from 13.9 million euros a year earlier.

Bankia

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview published on Sunday in the ABC newspaper that the state is considering selling an around 7 percent stake of the lender after the summer.

Cortefiel

Private equity firms CVC and PAI said on Friday they had agreed to buy the remaining shares they did not already own in retailer Cortefiel.

