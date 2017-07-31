Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Santander

U.S. asset managers Blackstone has agreed to acquire 51 percent of non-performing property assets held by Banco Popular, bought by Santander June 7, online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Monday.

Fcc

FCC said on Monday first half net profit was 56.5 million euros, down slightly from 54.8 million euros a year earlier.

Gas Natural

HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce" while increasing the price target to 19.7 euros from 19.5 euros.

Aena

Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform" with price target raised to 173 euros from 168 euros.

Dia

Morgan Stanley cuts them to "underweight" from "equal-weight".

Zardoya Otis

First half net profit was 74.6 million euros after 71.8 million euros a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

Oryzon Genomics

Oryzon Genomics posted on Friday a first half net loss of 2.7 million euros after a loss of 2.8 million euros a year earlier.

Prisa

Prisa said on Friday first half net profit was 13.9 million euros, after a loss of 10.5 million euros in the same period last year, and that it was studying a total or partial sale of assets at a discount.

