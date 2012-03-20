Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, March 20 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANK STOCKS

Bank of Spain will release past-due loans data for January.

ECONOMY

The Treasury will sell 12- and 18-month bills at auction.

The Finance Ministry is mulling plans for Town Halls that plan to pay bills owed to suppliers to cut wages or sack municipal employees, El Pais daily reported.

