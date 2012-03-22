FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
#Energy
March 22, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 6 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 22 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The oil company said its finances are strong enough to cover its planned 10 percent dividend hike, even after its Argentine unit decided to distribute last year’s profits to shareholders in the form of new shares.

Earlier, YPF resisted government pressure to hold back dividend payments on Wednesday but proposed to distribute last year’s profits to shareholders in the form of new shares.

