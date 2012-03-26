Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA, GAS NATURAL, ENDESA

Spain’s centre-right government may decree an electricity rate hike of up to 7 percent for consumers and cut subsidies to power distributors by 10 percent, several newspapers reported.

CAIXABANK, BANCA CIVICA

Caixabank is expected to announce on Monday an offer for Banca Civica in the latest round of bank mergers under Spain’s financial sector reform, Spanish media have reported.

