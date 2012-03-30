FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Energy
March 30, 2012

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

Spain will reveal deep budget cuts on Friday despite stiff popular resistance, increasing concerns that austerity measures demanded by the EU will only push the economy deeper into recession. See

REPSOL

Argentina’s biggest energy company controlled by Spain’s Repsol, YPF, has found unconventional shale oil and natural gas in Mendoza province, confirming the extension of the massive Vaca Muerta area, officials said on Thursday.

