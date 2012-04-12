Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, April 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANESTO

Spanish bank Banesto kicks off the earnings season on Thursday with numbers that will reveal the toll of the goverment’s tough new capital demands to force banks to deal with rotten property assets.

REPSOL

Repsol’s YPF unit in Argentina has seen about a third of its market value evaporate this year due to investor fears of a possible government takeover as part of the state’s effort to boost energy output.

