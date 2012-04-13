FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez made no announcement on Thursday regarding the future of YPF, the country’s biggest energy company, despite persistent rumors that prompted a rebound in its battered shares.

