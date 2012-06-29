FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EU SUMMIT

Spain’s equity and bond markets may be affected by a two-day meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

Euro zone leaders agreed on Thursday night to take emergency action to bring down Italy’s and Spain’s high borrowing costs and to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the end of the year.

BFA-BANKIA

Spain’s fourth largest lender BFA-Bankia holds an annual board meeting.

