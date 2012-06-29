Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EU SUMMIT

Spain’s equity and bond markets may be affected by a two-day meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

Euro zone leaders agreed on Thursday night to take emergency action to bring down Italy’s and Spain’s high borrowing costs and to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the end of the year.

BFA-BANKIA

Spain’s fourth largest lender BFA-Bankia holds an annual board meeting.

