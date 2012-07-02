FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 2, 2012 / 5:37 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REE, Enagas

Chinese state-held utilities company State Grid has made an offer for Spain’s public gas and electricity network companies Red Electrica and Enagas, though the government has rejected the proposal, El Mundo reported, citing Spanish government sources.

