Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
July 3, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

The National Statistics Institute is due to release registered jobless data for June at 0700 GMT.

REPSOL

Algeria’s Sonatrach is looking for exploration partners and expects to reach an agreement with Repsol, reports Expansion, citing Algerian government official.

