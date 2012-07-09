FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Piracy
July 9, 2012 / 5:42 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spain is prepared to create a single “bad bank” for the distressed assets of its banks under the terms of the EU bailout, the Financial Times and Spanish sister newspaper Expansion said on Monday, citing Spanish officials.

