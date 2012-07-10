Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Euro zone ministers agreed early on Tuesday to grant Spain an extra year until 2014 to reach its deficit reduction targets in exchange for further budget savings and set the parameters of an aid package for Madrid’s ailing banks

BBVA

BBVA has filed a prospectus with the Spanish stock market regulator to issue up to 25 billion euros ($31 billion)in bonds to be sold to minority and institutional investors over the long term.

NOVCAIXAGALICIA

Nationalised NovaCaixaGalicia Bank could end requiring 6 billion euros of the up to 100 billion euro European loans granted to Spanish banks, according to Spanish daily newspaper Cinco Dias.

