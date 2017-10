Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The world’s largest fashion retailer said it would not increase prices following the Spanish government’s decision to hike Value Added Tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica said it is studying offers for its call centre business Atento, which it attempted to float last yea, as part of a wider plan to cut debt.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on