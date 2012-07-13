Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

Madrid-listed ACS, one of the world’s biggest building and services groups, could find relief from its debt problems to be short-lived as the stock market continues to fall, spurring the need for new loan agreements to prevent another loss-making sale of Iberdrola shares, Reuters reported.

ENERGY REFORM

The government’s plans to tax the energy sector more in a bid to stem the growth of the industry‘S 25 billion euro deficit could be approved at a weekly cabinet meeting on Friday, local press reported. Companies including Endesa, Iberdrola and Gas Natural tumbled on the IBEX on Thursday following reports in local media detailing reform plans.

REGIONAL DEFICITS

Spain’s central government said on Thursday it would soon back the country’s 17 regions debt repayments and start this month proceedings to gradually take over the finances of a group of regional budget sinners.

