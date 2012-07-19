Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Bankinter said on Thursday it had written down 275.2 million euros against deteriorating real estate assets as it reported first half net profit down over 77 percent on the year-ago figure.

CaixaBank registered a loss of 80 million euros after it sold a 100-million-euro stake in Bankia over the last few weeks, reports El Confidencial website.

Ferrovial, which owns British airports operator BAA, has reduced its capital in Heathrow airport by 1.4 billion euros, reports business daily Expansion, adding that the move paves the way for BAA to start paying dividends.

Spain’s Treasury will look to raise between 2 billion euros ($2.45 billion) and three billion euros on Thursday in another test of appetite for the country’s debt as it struggles to assure its public finances are under control.

