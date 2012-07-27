Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA

Spanish utility Endesa, which is majority controlled by Italy’s Enel posted a 10.7 percent decline in net profit to 1.1 billion euros on Friday.

Shares in Endesa Chilean unit Enersis sank on Thursday due to investor concerns about a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion -- the largest in the Andean nation’s history.

CAIXABANK

Spain’s third biggest bank, CaixaBank, reported an 80 percent fall in first-half net profit to 166 million euros on Friday as it took losses on bad real estate investments, in line with its peers.

POPULAR

Mid-size Spanish bank Banco Popular is likely to see its profit fall by over 50 percent in the first half of the year when it reports its results on Friday before the market opens as it raises provisions to cover property portfolio losses.

REE

Spanish power grid operator REE posted a 7.7 percent rise in core profit to 655 million euros.

FCC

Spanish builder FCC is expected to report first half earnings before the market opens.

GAMESA

Spain’s Gamesa slashed its target for wind turbine sales on Thursday for the second time this year on slowing demand in Asia and said it was preparing a new business plan to ensure its viability over the next three years.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial posted a 15.2 percent fall in first-half net profit from a year ago on Thursday to 265 million euros ($321.27 million), reflecting changes in the group’s make-up after recent asset sales.

British airport operator BAA, owned by Ferrovial, said it intended to ask the Supreme Court to overturn a Competition Commission ruling forcing it to sell London Stansted airport.

BME

Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros said first half net profit was 74 million euros.

SANTANDER

The euro zone’s biggest bank, Santander said on Thursday net profit halved in the first six months of the year after it took writedowns on toxic Spanish real estate assets.

INDRA

Spain’s Indra said on Thursday first half net profit dropped 42 percent to 61.4 million euros from a year earlier and reiterated all earnings targets for 2012. 

