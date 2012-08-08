FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
August 8, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG, AMADEUS

Iberia, owned by International Airlines Group, has entered into a hedging transaction with Nomura International to protect its share value in Amadeus saying the transaction will protect the value of its entire 7.5 percent interest in the technology group.

ECONOMY

Spain’s National Statistics Institute reports June industrial output at 0700 GMT, with a Reuters survey expecting a drop of 6.3 percent from a year earlier after a fall of 6.1 percent in May.

