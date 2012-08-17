Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA, ENERSIS

Spain’s Endesa said on Thursday it only wants to push ahead with its Latin American unit Enersis’ controversial planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion if there is a wide consensus.

SANTANDER

Santander is planning to float close to a quarter of its Mexican unit in local and international markets, in what is expected to become one of the largest listings in Mexico’s history, according to a document released on Thursday.

BANKIA

Spain’s Bankia, a large lender taken over by the state in May, will soon receive part of a promised 19 billion euros ($23.5 billion) capital injection via a European rescue, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said on Thursday.

