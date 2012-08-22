FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander sold a new two-year, two billion euro unsecured bond on Tuesday, becoming the first Spanish bank in six months to offer this type of debt, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported.

ABENGOA, ACCIONA

Share prices in Spanish renewable energy groups rose on Tuesday as two Spanish government ministers traded public barbs over implementation of tough austerity measures demanded by the European Union and a planned energy sector reform.

UBS cut its stance on Abengoa to “neutral” from “buy” on Wednesday with a price target of 15.8 euros per share, down from 26.3 euros per share previously.

