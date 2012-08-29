Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BAD BANK

The so called Spanish ‘bad bank’ will be given exceptional powers that will allow the entity to buy and sell all kinds of assets as well as issue debt, the daily newspaper El Pais reports.

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO

The construction company closes a deal to finance a highway in Chile worth 262 million euros, says the financial daily Cinco Dias and La Vanguardia.

FCC, OHL

Construction companies FCC and OHL are in the final stages of being awarded a project worth 10 billion euros to build the underground railway infrastructure in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

TELEFONICA

Inaki Urdangarin, the King of Spain’s son-in-law, under investigation over allegations that his sports charity was used to embezzle public funds, has stepped down from a lucrative U.S. post at telecoms giant Telefonica to distance the company from the scandal

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on