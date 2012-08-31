Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The Spanish government will approve at Friday’s cabinet meeting a royal decree passing into law conditions attached to a credit line of up to 100 billion euros from Europe to prop up the country’s most troubled banks.

BANKIA

Nationalised lender Bankia is expected to post first-half losses of more than 4 billion euros on Friday, highlighting the need for capital from a European rescue of Spanish banks that is unlikely to arrive before the end of September.

SANTANDER

Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it intends to launch a planned share offering in its Mexican unit on Sept. 4 at an event in Mexico City led by the company’s chairman Emilio Botin.

ACS

The indebted Spanish builder posts first-half results on Friday before the market opens and holds a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT)

