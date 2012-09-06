Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

International Airlines Group’s unit British airways and Qantas <QAN.AX > have agreed to terminate their joint business from March 31, 2013.

REPSOL

The start of production at Venezuela’s big offshore Perla gas field is still at least 15 months away, according to Spain’s Repsol, one of three partners involved in the project.

TREASURY

Spain will issue between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros in bonds maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2016 at around 0840 GMT.