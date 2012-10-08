FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
October 8, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

Spain’s Iberia, owned by International Airlines Group, will present a restructuring plan in November which includes the lay offs of 6,000 employees, ABC reported citing unnamed sources.

IBERDROLA

Spanish utility Iberdrola is studying selling its wind power business in France and Germany for an estimated 600 million euros, Expansion reported without citing sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
