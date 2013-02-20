FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
February 20, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Spanish lender Caixabank is planning to lay off 4,000 workers, close to 12 percent of its workforce, online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday.

ENAGAS

Gas distributor Enagas reported on Wednesday a 4.1 percent increase in net profit to 379.5 million euros ($506.88 million) for 2012.

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

Management at Spanish flag carrier Iberia will meet with unions on Wednesday, the third day of a strike that has grounded hundreds of flights in protest over job cuts, media reported.

TELEFONICA

