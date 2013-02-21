FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spain’s Ferrovial said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with 3i Group to fully acquire the British services company Enterprise for 385 pounds.

BANKINTER

Spanish bank Bankinter plans to list 49 percent of its insurance arm, Linea Directa, within the next two or three years, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.

DIA

Spain’s deep recession helped profits at discount supermarket chain Dia rise by over 55 percent in 2012 from a year earlier as adjusted core earnings beat Reuters forecasts.

TREASURY

Spain aims to raise up to 4 billion euros from a triple bond sale on Thursday. Results are due at around 0940 GMT.

ABERTIS, REE, IBERDROLA

The Spanish government held a meeting with the Bolivian ambassador on Wednesday to express its displeasure with Bolivia’s seizure of assets belonging to Spanish companies, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
