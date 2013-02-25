FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica is studying the sale of another 2.5 billion euros worth of assets, including telecommunication towers and its Irish business, to further reduce debt, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed financial sources.

COLONIAL

Juan Miguel Villar Mir, Spanish businessman and owner of builder OHL, is negotiating the acquisition of property firm Colonial, with assets worth 5.2 billion euros, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed sources.

ABENGOA

Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa is planning to take legal action against the Spanish government over its latest energy reform, the company said, after posting a 51 percent fall in 2012 profit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
