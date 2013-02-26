FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
February 26, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol could agree sell its liquefied natural gas assets to Shell this week for between 1.5 billion and 1.7 billion euros, Expansion newspaper reported, citing financial sources. Shell was reported to be in the frame at the end of January.

BANKS

Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB, which is auctioning off rescued lender Catalunya Banc, could offer prospective bidders tax advantages to seal the sale, Cinco Dias newspaper reported. Top banks including Santander and BBVA have said they are studying the lender.

IBERIA

Spanish airline Iberia - part of International Airlines Group - could lose up to 3.5 million euros for every day its workers strike, according to preliminary internal estimates, Cinco Dias newspaper reported, citing sources close to the situation. Unions called three week-long strikes to protest against job cuts.

NH HOTELES

Hotel group NH has called a meeting with unions on March 11, to discuss options to improve its business, which could include making layoffs, news agency Efe reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.