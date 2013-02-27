Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Oil major Repsol has sold a block of liquefied natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $6.7 billion, the company said after markets closed on Tuesday.

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus releases full-year results for 2012 before the market opens. Analysts expect the firm to report increased earnings and revenues.

OHL

Spanish builder OHL reports full-year results for 2012 before the market opens.

VUELING

Low-cost airline Vueling releases 2012 results before the market opens on Wednesday. Barcelona-based Vueling is a takeover target for The International Airlines Group, recently hit by staff strikes.

RED ELECTRICA ESPANOLA

Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica reports full-year results on Wednesday.