Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
February 27, 2013 / 5:00 AM / in 5 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Oil major Repsol has sold a block of liquefied natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $6.7 billion, the company said after markets closed on Tuesday.

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus releases full-year results for 2012 before the market opens. Analysts expect the firm to report increased earnings and revenues.

OHL

Spanish builder OHL reports full-year results for 2012 before the market opens.

VUELING

Low-cost airline Vueling releases 2012 results before the market opens on Wednesday. Barcelona-based Vueling is a takeover target for The International Airlines Group, recently hit by staff strikes.

RED ELECTRICA ESPANOLA

Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica reports full-year results on Wednesday.

