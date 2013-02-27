Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Oil major Repsol has sold a block of liquefied natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $6.7 billion, the company said after markets closed on Tuesday.
The company will issue 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of project bonds to finance a natural gas development, Expansion newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Spanish travel technology company, builder and power grid operator all released 2012 results before market open on Wednesday.
Low-cost airline Vueling releases 2012 results before the market opens on Wednesday. Barcelona-based Vueling is a takeover target for The International Airlines Group, recently hit by staff strikes.