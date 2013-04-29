FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 4:00 AM / in 4 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

URALITA

Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to give Uralita a 320 million-euro ($417million), seven-year loan to re-pay creditors and bondholders, the Spanish firm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

LA CAIXA

La Caixa - Spain’s third largest banking group and shareholder of companies like Telefonica, Repsol <REP.MC and Gas Natural - is studying creating a holding group for the stakes and bringing in new partners, Expansion reported, citing sources from the companies.

SABADELL, LLOYDS

British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its Spanish banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a stake in the Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent, newspaper Expansion reported citing unnamed sector sources.

SANTANDER

Spain’s biggest bank Santander is in exclusive talks with U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC to sell a stake in its asset management business, three people familiar with the discussions said.

BANKIA

Spanish state-owned banking group BFA has pledged to spend up to 275 million euros ($358 million) on buying new shares to be issued by subsidiary lender Bankia next month.

PESCANOVA

Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Friday it had proposed Deloitte DLTE.UL as the administrator of Spanish fishing firm Pescanova PVA.MC, which has filed for insolvency.

Separately, newspaper El Pais said on Monday that Pescanova’s debt is close to 4 billion euros.

BANKINTER

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.