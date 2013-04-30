Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, BT GROUP

Telefonica and BT are making progress on several agreements to share networks and services in the British market in a move to gain ground over landline and wireless competitors, Expansion reported on Tuesday.

Separately, Telefonica said it would sell 40 percent of assets in Central America for $500 million.

ABERTIS

Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis ABE.MC posted a 23 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, boosted by contribution from new assets in Chile and Brazil.

BANCO POPULAR

Spanish bank Popular on Tuesday posted a net profit of 104 million euros in the first quarter of the year, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 88 million euros, thanks to assets sales worth 193 million euros.

BME

Spanish stock market operator BME BME.MC said on Tuesday its first quarter net profit dropped 7.1 percent to 33 million euros, largely due to a short-selling ban in place until Jan. 31 and the prolonged recession.

GAMESA

Wind turbine maker Gamesa returned to profit in the first quarter, posting a net profit of 7 million euros ($9.2 million), the company said after market close on Monday.

JAZZTEL

Telecoms company Jazztel reported on Monday evening a 3 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of 2013 to 12.1 million euros.

ACERINOX

Stainless steel maker Acerinox said on Monday it had signed a syndicated factoring contract worth 370 million euros.