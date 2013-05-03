Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MAPFRE

Spanish insurer Mapfre is set to report first-quarter results. Time unknown.

SPANISH BANKS

Mid-sized Spanish lender Unicaja is closing in on a planned merger with rescued peer Banco CEISS, El Pais reported on Friday, citing market sources. The newspaper said the deal, which had looked like it could collapse a few weeks ago, was back on, which should spare CEISS from being nationalised.

PESCANOVA

Troubled Spanish fishing company Pescanova, which filed for insolvency in April, is working on starting possible insolvency proceedings for its Argentine division, Argenova, Cinco Dias newspaper reported, citing industry sources.

